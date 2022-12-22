The Interior Ministry and the Ministry of National Education work to improve the lives of foreigners with legal residence in Türkiye through their “harmonization” project.

The project, though suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to reach out to 1.5 million people, out of about 2 million people they aimed to reach, said Gökçe Ok, who heads a harmonization department at the General Directorate of Migration Management at the Interior Ministry.

The directorate says “harmonization” is something bound by laws for better services for foreigners and insists it is not “assimilation” or “integration,” but rather developing a “mutual understanding” between the migrants and the society.

It helps migrants adapt to social, economic and cultural life in Türkiye, a country of more than 84 million people and a major hub for migrants and expats from around the globe. In cooperation with the lifelong learning directorate of the Education Ministry, the migration directorate has organized “Social Harmonization and Life” education opportunities (SUYE) at lifelong learning centers across the country since October 2019. The program covers eight hours of classes and is free for everyone between the ages of 17 and 65.

Migrants learn about social life in Türkiye, customs, the legal system and other topics in the interactive classes. With the assistance of interpreters, teachers inform the trainees about the rules of common living spaces, rights and responsibilities. They are also informed about emergency numbers and how to use a hotline and an app that serves as a panic button for women at risk of domestic violence.

Ok told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday that though the pandemic hindered their program, it gained momentum again in the second quarter of 2021. He said that along with harmonization, people are taught basic Turkish speaking skills.

Foreigners can apply to the programs through a website or through local branches of the migration directorate and at lifelong learning centers that are common in most neighborhoods in every city and town. Once they complete the classes, trainees are given SUYE certificates. The certificates are required for the extension of legal residence, travel permits, visas and other procedures, as well as for acquiring Turkish citizenship. Ok warns that some private education companies provide similar training but have not been authorized to give certificates.

Selami Iskender, a senior official from the Lifelong Learning Directorate of the Ministry of National Education, says they trained 5,600 educators for classes and hired some 200 interpreters to work in harmonization classes. “It started in 26 provinces first and in the past year, it was held in all 81 provinces,” he said.

Ahmad Fathallah Naddaf, 24, who moved to Türkiye from Syria in 2012 and graduated from a university here recently, said on the sidelines of his classes in the capital Ankara’s Mamak that the education has been “useful” for him. “I had basic knowledge of Turkish culture but I learned more here,” Naddaf, whose family living in Istanbul also attends harmonization classes, says. Iraqi national Abdulwahid Muhammad Amin al-Farhad, who settled in Türkiye in 2017, said he learned about the harmonization program from friends and enjoyed the experience.

Türkiye hosts nearly 4 million refugees – more than any other country in the world. After the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Türkiye adopted an "open-door policy" for people fleeing the conflict, granting them "temporary protection" status. The country has made large investments in social cohesion policies to help Syrians integrate into Turkish society smoothly. Ankara so far has spent around $40 billion on Syrians in Türkiye, while the support from the European Union to Türkiye for refugees has been only around 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion) from a promised 6 billion euros – a gap Ankara has long demanded be rectified.