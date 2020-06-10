The end of the restrictions does not mean that the danger is over, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned Wednesday after the meeting with the Turkish government's Science Board.

“The conditions for a complete return to normal life mean getting used to the daily usage of masks, social distancing and increased awareness of hygiene until the virus is rooted out,” Koca said.

In light of the easing of travel restrictions, Koca said that unlike in Europe, Turkey sought all the citizens coming from abroad to undergo a health screening upon arrival.

Turkey's coronavirus death toll dropped to 17 on Wednesday, reaching a total of 4,746, he said, reporting on the latest figures.

The number of cases, meanwhile, increased by 922 to 173,036, with 36,521 tests carried out on Wednesday alone. According to Koca, 2,241 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of total recoveries to 146,839.

As of Wednesday, 631 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units, the minister added.

The minister thanked all health personnel and the citizens that heeded the precautions in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Now that the restrictions for the elderly have been partially lifted – they are allowed to go outside between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Koca warned that the easing of the curfew did not mean that this age group's “disadvantage” had disappeared. “Our seniors over the age of 65 are weak in the face of COVID-19,” Koca stressed, pointing out that following the implementation of complete lockdown on elderly citizens caused the rate of infections in this age group to fall by 50%.

He stated that the same went for the curfew on young people. The restrictions prevented the spread of the virus and losses, he said. “I hope our youth and elders see this (the lifting of the restrictions) as a well-deserved thanks. Now that you have been given freedom does not mean that the risk has passed.”

Concerning the launch of the nationwide antibody tests, Koca said that it would enable them to gauge the immunization status of each region and province. Tests on aCOVID-19 antibody are to be launched on Monday in 81 provinces, with 153,000 households selected in which one member of each residence will be tested. Households will be randomly selected, with each chosen person undergoing a nasal swab test and asked to give a blood sample, a member of the country's Science Board said earlier Wednesday.

“This is a necessary study to see how our nation fares against the coronavirus and its rate of immunity. Sweden has conducted a similar study and found a low rate of 7%,” she said.