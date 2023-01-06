An imam rescued a cat trapped in an under-construction mosque's minaret in the Suluova district of Amasya in northern Türkiye.

Citing the Prophet Muhammad, Imam Hatip Yunus Fırat said: "A good deed done for an animal is as meritorious as a good deed done to a human being."

Workers could hear a cat's distressed meows and later reported to Fırat, who serves as a mosque's imam in the district center.

Fırat climbed the 56-meter-high (183.7-foot) minaret and found the cat stuck at the top of the steps. He took the cat in his arms, brought it down and gave it some food. The cat later recovered and left the area.

Fırat said that he immediately intervened as soon as the workers informed him because he believes that, "He who protects animals is rewarded with the blessings of God."

"I'm happy I could save the cat," Fırat expressed.