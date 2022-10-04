Security forces captured 49 suspects, with two more suspects on the run, in operations against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) conducted on Tuesday.

One operation based in Istanbul targeted the terrorist group’s efforts for “revival” after multiple operations in the aftermath of FETÖ’s July 15, 2016 coup attempt dealt a blow to the group. Another operation sought to capture “donors” supporting the terrorist group.

In Istanbul, an investigation discovered that the terrorist group was running a dershane (prep school) in the city’s Üsküdar district and recruiting new members under the guise of helping students. An ensuing operation led to the capture of 35 suspects, accused of being members of the “education network” of the terrorist group. Authorities said a prep school was run by a person with no past links to the terrorist group but secretly operated by FETÖ members. They said all the staff of the prep school were also associated with the terrorist group. Most of the staff had their teaching licenses canceled earlier due to links to the terrorist group and were working illegally. Some were detained and released earlier in separate investigations into the terrorist group.

The investigation revealed that the secret owners of the prep school picked staff through the “reference” of fellow FETÖ members seeking to revive the group’s educational arm. Before they were shut down in 2015, prep schools, attended by thousands of students preparing for university admission exams, were exploited as places to recruit new members to FETÖ by brainwashing students. For years, FETÖ disguised itself as a charity movement with a focus on education and operated a large number of schools across Türkiye and the world.

Authorities said five other suspects were wanted in connection with prep school activities.

In the capital Ankara, authorities issued arrest warrants for 16 suspects in an operation against FETÖ and so far, 14 suspects were captured in Ankara and two other cities. The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the capital said in a statement that the suspects were identified through the statements of eyewitnesses who said they secretly convened for "himmet" meetings. "Himmet" is the name given to financing the terrorist group in FETÖ’s jargon. The terrorist group acquired funds for its operations through donations from wealthy members but also extorted money from businesspeople they blackmailed or threatened. Suspects wanted in the operation were accused of funneling money to people and entities affiliated with the terrorist group. All were also users of Bylock, an encrypted messaging app developed and exclusively used by FETÖ.