Turkish police on Friday detained 52 suspects, including health care workers, accused of stealing medicine and medical equipment and selling them to foreign nationals at low prices.

Authorities said the suspects had been under surveillance for one year before simultaneous raids were launched to capture them in Istanbul and nine other cities. The surveillance was part of an investigation by authorities in Istanbul. Security sources quoted by Turkish media outlets said suspects acted in an “organized” way and committed 71 separate crimes.

They are accused of stealing medicine and other equipment provided to patients by the country’s social security institution, using false prescriptions. The investigation led officials to a secret warehouse in Istanbul where all the stolen goods were stored. While searching the place, authorities discovered medicine and other materials stolen from public hospitals across Türkiye stored there.

The suspects are charged with “defrauding public institutions.” Among them were 13 health care workers.

During the raid, police found more than 57,000 boxes of medicines whose QR code marks indicating that the social security agency provided them were removed. Police also found oxygen tanks stolen from hospitals.