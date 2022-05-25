An Afghan father attempted suicide after killing his wife and two children in the central Turkish province of Aksaray early Wednesday.

M.H.S., 35, first stabbed his wife G.B.S. before throwing their two daughters, aged 3 and 4, from the balcony of a third-floor apartment in the province’s Dere neighborhood, at around 6:30 a.m. local time. Later, he jumped from the balcony himself. His wife and children succumbed to their injuries at the hospital they were taken to after the incident, while M.H.S was heavily injured and remains under treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the family had arrived in the apartment where a relative was staying one night before. An investigation was launched into the incident.