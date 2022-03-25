The Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), which took a heavy blow after its coup attempt on July 15, 2016, is looking for ways to recruit new members, according to investigators.

According to an indictment by prosecutors in the capital Ankara, the terrorist group is looking to recruit university students to its cause that was made public by Anadolu Agency (AA) Friday. The indictment against Y.M. (identified by his initials), a FETÖ member who was arrested earlier on charges of running a network of students loyal to FETÖ, highlights the terrorist group's scheme, five years after the coup attempt.

Y.M. was arrested as part of a probe into financing of the terrorist group and was identified as "FETÖ responsible" for students. Fellow members of the terrorist group had testified against him and had claimed that he delivered the money to terrorist groups' other members who went into hiding amid increased scrutiny.

Y.M. was detained in another operation following the coup attempt but he was released after two years. He was arrested again in another case later. After his second detention, he opted for the remorse law, allowing collaborators to have their sentences commuted in exchange for information about the terrorist group.

The suspect has been a member of the group since 2003 and held several roles, including handler for secret members of FETÖ. He worked as manager of a dormitory linked to the terrorist group in the capital Ankara in 2014. The dormitory was closed over links to FETÖ following the coup attempt.

"I waited for the situation to calm down, until 2017," he said in his testimony to prosecutors. In 2017, he started meeting fellow FETÖ members secretly. "I met a member codenamed Zafer. He asked me to handle the university students sympathetic to (FETÖ). I worked in this capacity until 2018, before my detention. After I was released, I continued my contact with university students. We rarely came together because they were afraid of being caught. They have been delivering me money every two or three months and I was transferring it to another member of the group. I did not know who he was giving the money to," he said.

The terrorist group is known for its widespread infiltration into the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), law enforcement, judiciary and bureaucracy. It often brainwashes students and uses them as infiltrators. In most cases, the group recruited young members at high schools or universities and guided them to military and police schools, a scheme which started decades ago and became more prevalent when the group secretly supplied questions and answers of admission exams to those schools or rank promotion exams in police and military.