Security forces on Friday detained 32 former public officials in an investigation into the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). They were among 42 wanted former officials. Authorities also summoned 55 others for questioning.

The suspects were described as former “administrative officials,” a term usually referring to governors of provinces and districts, though security sources did not disclose the names or posts the suspects worked at.

The investigation had originated in the capital Ankara. The Chief Prosecutor’s Office there announced that suspects had contact with “civilian imams” of the terrorist group, a name given to handlers guiding infiltrators in the public sector. The names of some suspects came up in earlier investigations, based on the testimony of captured FETÖ members. Some were already subject to investigations over potential links to the terrorist group. Operations to detain suspects were carried out in 23 provinces.

Also in Ankara, arrest warrants were issued for 15 suspects in an investigation into former members of a police school, including cadets who were earlier dismissed on suspicion of connections with FETÖ.

In Istanbul, authorities issued arrest warrants for 31 suspects in another operation against FETÖ, and 27 suspects were detained so far. The suspects were discovered in an investigation into “gaybubet" ("absence") houses of the terrorist group, which instructs its members to remain in safe houses and fund their expenses. Security forces raided 33 locations in the city to detain the suspects.