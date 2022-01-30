Police arrested a Turkish suspect over the murder of a photographer in the southern province of Antalya on Saturday while the suspect’s German girlfriend was released with judiciary control.

The victim, identified as K.D., was found stabbed to death in the house where suspect E.K. and his girlfriend N.A.G lived in the province’s Manavgat district. The murder was revealed upon a tip-off to gendarmerie troops over suspicious people digging a hole in a park. Troops arriving at the scene found N.A.G and E.K. and later searched their home where the body of K.D., with multiple stab wounds, was found. E.K. was arrested while authorities released N.A.G., but imposed a ban on travelling abroad for her.

Media outlets reported that N.A.G. told security forces that E.K., with whom she was a partner with for the past two years, argued with the victim when the latter “treated her harshly” during a three-way sexual intercourse in their home. “They punched each other and E. told me leave home. I left and he later called me and told me he killed K.,” she reportedly said in her initial testimony.

C.D., brother of the victim, told reporters on Sunday that the suspects “conspired” against his brother. “Her account is not true. These people are trying to cover up their crime,” he said.