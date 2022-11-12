The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured wanted fugitive Uğur Demirok who has been charged with establishing and managing an armed terrorist organization in relation to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Demirok, who had been active in FETÖ's structuring, had fled abroad after the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt and terrorist attacks.

Demirok was also found to be active in the terrorist organization's infiltration of security forces and was a user of the group's Bylock, an encrypted messaging app developed and exclusively used by the terrorist group. He continued his activities abroad in 2022.

The terrorist group faced heightened scrutiny in the wake of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt carried out by its infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). Although most military officers who took part in the coup bid were sentenced, the "civilian" members of FETÖ remain more elusive.