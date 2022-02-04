Two attacks targeting statues in northern and northwestern Turkey on Thursday drew strong reactions from the public. In the northern province of Samsun, a large crowd surrounded the statue of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, on Thursday night, after an attempt to topple it. In the northwestern town of Uzunköprü, the mayor vowed to replace a statue symbolizing justice after it was burned down by a suspect hours after the incident on Samsun.

Statues are ubiquitous in Turkey, to the extent that they often fall victim to public ridicule for well-intended but comical representations of real-life objects and persons, especially those associated with the towns and cities in which they are erected. But acts of vandalism mostly target the statues of Atatürk, the most prevalent subject for statues across Turkey's 81 provinces, from small busts to towering figures.

The attack in Samsun was outrageous in particular for the nation whose admiration of Atatürk is unwavering, with the historic figure being protected by laws against insult to his memory. Two suspects, identified as two cousins with a history of drug-related crimes, were caught in security camera footage entering the park where the statue was located on Thursday. The suspects strapped ropes and a steel cable around the statue to pull it down. When they failed, they fled the scene. Police arrested the duo on charges of “violation of law on protection of Atatürk,” authorities said.

A crowd carrying torches gathered around the statue, known as the Monument of Honor, on Thursday night, protesting the incident and observing a “watch” to protect the monument. Local municipalities delivered tea and food to the crowd, which occasionally broke into recitations of the national anthem and two other anthems honoring the legacy of Atatürk and his fight for independence.

The statue was located in Ilkadım, which literally means “first step” in reference to Atatürk’s arrival in Samsun in 1919, his first stop in his efforts to rally the Turkish public against invading forces following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the aftermath of World War I. Depicting Atatürk on horseback, the statue, built by Austrian sculptor Heinrich Krippel and inaugurated six years before Atatürk’s death in 1938, is situated at a point near the location where Atatürk disembarked from the Bandırma steamer he used to travel from Istanbul.

Local authorities and politicians decried the incident, while the Turkish Bars Association (TBB) announced that it filed a criminal complaint against the suspects, citing the law on protection of Atatürk’s memory. The law carries prison terms up to five years on related crimes, from insult to Atatürk to attacks on statues, monuments and similar symbols dedicated to Atatürk.

In Uzunköprü, a town in Edirne province, the Justice Monument was also a target of vandals. Authorities announced two suspects were detained after setting the monument located in the town square on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the blazes but the statue, depicting Lady Justice, was heavily damaged. Mayor Özlem Becan said on social media that the attack symbolized a “fear of values represented by the monument” and vowed to erect a new monument on the site. Like in Samsun, a crowd gathered around the remains of the monument to observe a vigil on Thursday.