Patients at the Istanbul Training and Research Hospital located in the Samatya neighborhood were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out at the hospital's neurology campus.

A large number of firefighters were dispatched from neighboring districts to put out the blaze.

Local media initially reported that several people were trapped inside the building due to engulfing flames but a later statement by Istanbul Governorate said the flames were extinguished without any casualties.

"The fire at Istanbul Training and Research Hospital has been fully extinguished. No injuries or casualties have been reported after initial assessment," the statement read.