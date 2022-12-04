The Istanbul Human Resources Forum organized by the Turkish Presidency’s Human Resources Office kicks off on Monday. Held under the theme "Talent Hub of The New Century," the two-day event is sponsored by Turkuvaz Media Group. It will bring together human resources professionals from the public and private sectors, academics and representatives of local administrations and international organizations.

Participants will share their experience in human resources practices with a focus on the “human,” organizers say.

The forum seeks to create a network of human resources professionals and share practices that have proven successful at the national and international levels. Participants will discuss developing strategies for the future of human resources at panels, workshops and sessions.