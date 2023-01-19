Graduates from Türkiye, who continue their careers in various countries around the world after studying at different levels and fields in Türkiye, came together at the Türkiye Alumni Forum organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who attended the program, said that Türkiye graduates completed their education by managing the bitterness of being away from their families with the bonds of friendship they formed with their Turkish brothers and sisters.

Ersoy stated that hosting 200 graduates from 60 different countries is an occasion of great happiness and pride, "You are the members of a big family with more than 150,000 members, spread across 184 countries of the world. This family revealed its common identity with 34 Turkish Alumni Associations in 30 countries, in 2013. With the 122 alumni meetings we have organized in 60 countries since then, it has shown that the bonds of love have not been defeated by time," he expressed.

"From the Türkiye Alumni Forum and Türkiye Alumni Awards to Academic Incentive Programs, Potential Alumni Studies and Türkiye Alumni Project Support Program, we have provided opportunities to you to reach your goals, chart your path and walk in the direction you have determined. The bonds we have established, the feelings of trust and togetherness are constant."

Pointing out that a free, equal and fair world is built on the foundations of education, and that the most valuable asset is a trained and educated human being, Ersoy said: "When you bring this unique asset to international diversity, you will be able to create a world that knows and understands you in all human-centered global policies, and will shape the future of the world by walking on the same path as you. While fighting global injustice, the increase in the number of knowledgeable, well-equipped, conscientious people who can embrace the whole world on the human denominator and stand against those who have lost their conscience that much that they separate people and give them the right to live according to their races, language, religion, culture or country, will make our future more beautiful, safer and fairer," he maintained.

Ersoy underlined that Türkiye is the symbol of unity, and national and spiritual values, which will lead to a world where people will rule who say "we," not "I."

Minister Ersoy advised students to support the education of others and said: "Education is the door to hope and you are symbols of success, be hope for those whose ideas and discourses are ingrained with hopelessness. I cannot do this. I have no means but you can. Remember, good tomorrows will be shaped by your efforts with this will. I hope we will achieve this together."

Underlining that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the voice of conscience and a just world with his rhetoric of "The World is Bigger Than Five," Ersoy said that Erdogan puts people, children and youth above everything else, dedicating his life to them.

The students participating in the program presented a painting they prepared to Minister Ersoy on behalf of the Türkiye Alumni. The opening ceremony ended with the participants taking a souvenir photo after the speeches.

Ersoy wished that the forum, held under the auspices of the Presidency, would lead to good results and new and effective steps to be taken.