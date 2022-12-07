Diplomats, CEOs and media representatives came together to exchange ideas and strengthen existing relations at an event organized in joint coordination with Daily Sabah, A News and the Istanbul Consular Corps (ICC) on Wednesday.

Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Mehmet Çelik and Ivana Zerec, ICC president and Croatia's Istanbul consul general, delivered the welcoming speeches at the “Media and Diplomacy” joint event sponsored by Turkish Airlines held in the Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul.

Daily Sabah Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Altay (C) with Daily Sabah Editorial Coordinator Mehmet Çelik (R) and ICC President and Croatia Consul General Ivana Zerec

The audience was then treated to a Turkish Waltzes concert by leading violinist Cihat Aşkın and a performance by singer Yaprak Sayar.

Violinist Cihat Aşkın's Turkish Waltz concert

Deputy director general at the Foreign Ministry Can Oğuz, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Istanbul representative Zeynep Kaleli also attended the event.