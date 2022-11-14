As Türkiye recovered from a deadly terrorist attack at Istanbul's busy Istiklal Street, condolences poured in for six victims. Families, friends and officials attended funerals for the victims whose identities were disclosed on Monday.

Among them were Y.M. and his 9-year-old E.M. Y.M. was looking for a place for lunch for his family on Istiklal when the bomb planted by the PKK/YPG terrorist group went off. Father and daughter died at the scene while the mother survived with injuries. She was discharged from hospital on Monday. The 34-year-old man was an employee of the Ministry of Family and Social Services, minister Derya Yanık announced earlier. Originally residing and working in the southern province of Adana, he was in Istanbul with his family to attend his brother's engagement ceremony. The family was planning to return to Adana later on Sunday, hours before the terrorist attack. Their bodies were sent to Adana for burial. Another victim was 38-years-old A.Ö. and her 15-year-old daughter who were walking on the street at the time of the attack. The other two victims were 40-year-old A.T. and his 27-year-old wife M.T. Funerals were scheduled to be held in Istanbul for four victims.