The historic Vaniköy Mosque in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district appeared to have been severely damaged after a fire broke out Sunday.
A large number of firefighters were dispatched to the scene, with efforts to extinguish the fire ongoing.
While the initial damage assessment won’t be complete before the fire has been put out, images circulating on media showed extensive damage to the historic building.
The cause of the fire remained unknown as of yet.
