A fire broke out at the Russian Consulate-General at Istanbul’s Beyoğlu late Thursday.

It is still yet to be determined what caused the fire.

VIDEO — Fire breaks out at Russian Consulate-General in Istanbul, cause remains unknownpic.twitter.com/yKezZrFltf — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 29, 2021

Whether there is any casualty or major property damage remains unknown.

A statement is yet to be released regarding the incident.