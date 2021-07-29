A fire broke out at the Russian Consulate-General at Istanbul’s Beyoğlu late Thursday.
It is still yet to be determined what caused the fire.
VIDEO — Fire breaks out at Russian Consulate-General in Istanbul, cause remains unknownpic.twitter.com/yKezZrFltf— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 29, 2021
Whether there is any casualty or major property damage remains unknown.
A statement is yet to be released regarding the incident.
