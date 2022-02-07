Four people were injured according to initial reports after an explosion ripped through a residential building in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district on Monday. Unconfirmed reports say the blast at three-storey building stemmed from natural gas leak. Footage from the scene showed an entire wall of the building collapsed while media outlets report that the blast, at the third floor, shook nearby buildings in the narrow alley.

Firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the scene and are searching the rubble.