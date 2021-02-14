A long-rumored and feared cold front coupled with heavy snowfall arrived in Istanbul late Saturday after moving in from the country's northwestern Thrace region on the way.

By midnight, much of the city was covered in white as the Asian districts of the 15-million megapolis were last to receive heavy snowfall.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) had previously warned Istanbulites that the snowfall could last for five days with a severe drop in temperatures. Despite the ongoing weekend and nighttime curfews throughout the nation, traffic levels remain high due to decreased public transport ridership over COVID-19.

The historic Selimiye Mosque, and the landmark's famous Ottoman architect Sinan's statue, are seen during snowfall in Edirne, northwestern Turkey on Feb. 14, 2021. (IHA Photo)

Northwestern provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ was hit by snowfall earlier in the day. Moving southwards the storm and snowfall led to suspension of marine and passenger traffic in the Marmara Sea and the Dardanelles.