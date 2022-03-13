Istanbul Governorate warned against a new wave of snowfall for the city, which struggled with sporadic precipitation since Wednesday. Governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on Sunday that snowfall would bear down on the Asian side and at districts near Bosporus between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time.

The city’s main waterway Bosporus was also closed starting from 11:20 a.m. local time due to adverse weather. Bosporus was first shut down on Thursday amid low visibility. On Friday, ferry services operating between two sides of the waterway were also canceled. The waterway is a crossing point for vessels traveling from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and vice versa and the busiest along with Dardanelles strait to its southwest.

Snowfall will reduce its intensity between afternoon and evening and will be further reduced to slightly cloudy weather on Sunday evening according to the latest forecast. Snowfall, which began on Wednesday in the city, is expected to stop by Monday.