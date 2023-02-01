Winter exercises were organized at the Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) in coordination with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) prior to the seasonal snowfall expected to be effective next week in Istanbul.

During the exercise, 784 snowplows, which were waiting at predetermined points, set off upon the instruction of IBB Road Maintenance and Infrastructure Coordination President Ayhan Taş. While the vehicles were on their way, instant weather conditions, the points where the vehicles were located and updates related to roads were monitored, via cameras mounted on the vehicles, on a giant screen.

While communicating with snowplow drivers by radio and telephone, the locations and conditions of the vehicles were ascertained by verbal communication with drivers. At the same time, a total of 168 tractors are scheduled to be on duty to work in village hamlets. The metropolitan municipality has taken adequate measures at the highest level.

Complete preparations with an increase of approximately 26% in construction equipment, as well as approximately 400,000 tons of ice-melting salt at warehouses, were put in place. Officials hoped for a problem-free winter with the sensitivity and compliance of citizens to safety standards, said officials.