The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) is preparing to hike fees for its Istanbulkart, the city’s electronic mass transit pass that covers all means of public transport – from buses and subways to ferries operating between the two sides of the Bosporus – citing skyrocketing fuel prices, Sabah newspaper reported Tuesday.

As per reports, public transport tradesmen's chambers, the Istanbul Electricity, Tramway and Tunnel (IETT) general manager, and the Metro Istanbul general manager allegedly gathered in Istanbul's coastal neighborhood of Yenikapı with the meeting being chaired by the IBB, where they decided to increase mass transit pass fees by 50% to 65%.

The IBB's request will be evaluated by its transport watchdog the Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) at a meeting in the next few days. UKOME representatives will make the final decision.

The municipality had slapped increases in electronic pass fees but it has also increased the electronic mass transit pass fees by 111% within a year. The IBB announced a 92% fee increase for some types of passes in February and now charges nearly TL 5.50 for trips in a single vehicle, without connections to other means of mass transit, like from Metrobuses to inner-city trains. It also charges TL 11 for a single-use pass, particularly popular among tourists and new arrivals to the city.

Fees to renew passes for people who benefit from discounted fares, from senior citizens to students, were also increased by 36.2% in December 2021. The "indirimli" (discounted) card renewal fee was increased to TL 35 from TL 20.

BELBIM, the municipality’s company that supplies the electronic passes, said in a written statement that card production costs rose around TL 35, "parallel to the global chip crisis and fluctuations in foreign currencies."

Istanbulkart, which phased out the electronic device Akbil in 2015, allows smooth travel through Istanbul's complicated traffic and complex mass transit system. The municipality had recently introduced a mobile app that allows users to recharge their electronic passes and use contactless payment through a QR code while boarding mass transit vehicles. The electronic pass also serves as a prepaid debit card at shopping venues, like supermarkets.