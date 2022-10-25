In 10 years, 3,720 people died in traffic accidents in Istanbul, and more than 227 thousand people were injured. In the period from 2013 to September 2022, the highest number of fatal accidents occurred in 2015. In Istanbul 2018 year was recorded as the year with the highest number of injured including 166 thousand 467 traffic accidents with injuries and deaths occurred in the mega city in a period of about 10 years.

Thousands of accidents occur every year in Istanbul, the largest and most populous city in Turkiye. Whereas there are more than 16,000 fatal and serious traffic accidents each year, in the last ten years, 3,720 people have died and 227 thousand 490 have been injured.

In the 10-year period from 2013 to September of this year, 166,467 traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities were reported in the megacity, according to information collated from data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

11 million 30 thousand 530 road incidents had place nationwide at this time. The majority of the aforementioned incidents resulted in property damage, but there were also 1 million 726 thousand 471 accidents that resulted in injury or death. In Turkey, 15.7% of road incidents ended in fatalities or serious injuries.

The year with the most accidents in Istanbul over the last ten years is 2021.

When accident data is analyzed, it is found that in Istanbul in 2013, there were 15 thousand 224 incidents that resulted in 260 fatalities and 22 thousand 460 injuries. While there were 208 fatalities in the 15 thousand 577 accidents that happened in 2014, there were also 22 thousand 621 injuries.

In the 16 thousand 81 accidents that occurred in the city in 2015, 582 individuals lost their lives and 22 thousand 661 others were injured. In 16 thousand 102 incidents in 2016, 551 people died and 22 thousand 679 people were injured.

In the city where there were 15 thousand 497 accidents in 2017, 544 people died and 21 thousand 707 were injured. 2018 witnessed 16,051 accidents in the city that resulted in 4,141 fatalities and 23,158 injuries. In 2019, there were 16,737 accidents that resulted in 368 fatalities, and 22,889 injuries.

While there were 15 thousand 449 accidents in Istanbul in 2020, 322 people died and 20 thousand 14 people were injured as a result. In the city last year, there were 22,000 295 accidents, resulting in 351 fatalities and 27,000 625 injuries.

In the first nine months of 2022, there were 17 thousand 4 accidents with injuries and deaths, resulting in 93 fatalities and 21 thousand 676 injuries.

According to the data, the year with the most injuries was 2018 between the years of 2013 and September 2022, even though 2015 saw the largest number of fatal accidents. It took the top spot last year in terms of the overall number of accidents.