Turkish police on Tuesday detained an Israeli national, identified only by the initials O.O., accused of a long list of charges and wanted by Israel with an international arrest warrant.
Acting upon information that the 31-year-old suspect was hiding in a house in Istanbul with his girlfriend, police raided the location and detained him. A court remanded O.O. in custody while it is unclear when he will be extradited to Israel.
Israel had issued an international arrest warrant for O.O., a notorious figure in Israeli organized crime. He was implicated in a string of crimes between 2017 and 2019, from murder to attempted murder, money laundering, extortion, conspiring to commit a crime, abduction, attempted damage against a property using explosives and fraud.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.