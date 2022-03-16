Turkish police on Tuesday detained an Israeli national, identified only by the initials O.O., accused of a long list of charges and wanted by Israel with an international arrest warrant.

Acting upon information that the 31-year-old suspect was hiding in a house in Istanbul with his girlfriend, police raided the location and detained him. A court remanded O.O. in custody while it is unclear when he will be extradited to Israel.

Israel had issued an international arrest warrant for O.O., a notorious figure in Israeli organized crime. He was implicated in a string of crimes between 2017 and 2019, from murder to attempted murder, money laundering, extortion, conspiring to commit a crime, abduction, attempted damage against a property using explosives and fraud.