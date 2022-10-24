A Turkish court handed record prison terms, 133 years and three months each, to two Pakistani men on Monday for robbing fellow expatriates in Istanbul in January.

Omar Shah and Farman Khan were accused of threatening nine Pakistani nationals with guns and knives as the victims were in their home in the city’s Bayrampaşa district on Jan. 4, 2022. Then, they tied up the nine people and stole their money before broadcasting the video of their victims on the viral video app TikTok.

An indictment against suspects has said that they forced their way into victims’ residence and undressed them. They snatched six cellphones, TL 6,000 ($322.5) and shoes in possession of the victims and tied them up later. Suspects are accused of shooting a video of victims’ ordeal and broadcasting it on TikTok. While searching the suspects’ house, police found the stolen goods. Four other suspects remain at large. Shah and Khan were accused of abducting, robbery and violating the privacy of residence, a term used for home invasions.

On Monday’s hearing, Shah denied charges and said he was not the person seen on the TikTok video and there was no other evidence against him. Farman Khan said he was drunk at the time and that “Afghans” (suspects at large) committed the crimes. “I don’t remember if they gave me guns while I was drunk. I was taken to the house (of the victims). I did not go there by myself,” he said. Khan said he did not steal the money from the victims and would have gone into hiding if he had committed the crimes.