An estimated 1 million storks have stopped in Turkey on their way to Africa for the upcoming winter.
Istanbul, one of their stopovers en route to Africa from Europe, also remains a danger due to ubiquitous power lines and the birds' habit of resting on pylons.
Staff from the local electricity utility have been working strenuously to isolate power lines for storks to perch on safely. Emrah Kalkan, an official from BEDAŞ, Istanbul’s main electric provider, says they have been working both for the safety of storks and other animals and to ensure uninterrupted power for the city's over 15 million residents, as the electrocution of birds can also mean a suspension of power supplies.
So far, the company has allocated millions of Turkish liras to cover some 5,800 pylons with isolating material to protect the storks from electrocution.
Officials say power problems in this season in certain parts of Istanbul, like Silivri, on the European side, mostly stem from birds.
Dr. Arzu Gürsoy Ergen, a biology expert from Ankara University, says the storks, whose breeding grounds lie in Europe, travel to Africa through the Balkans and Turkey.
"Pylons kill around 1.8 million birds in Germany but we don’t have data on storks that die here," she said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.