Mockery and accessibility hurt most people born with disabilities. Şükriye Uz and Ercan Kubaş, two little people who overcame obstacles in their lives recount how they cope with discrimination and other hurdles, and how a little empathy by others can go a long way.

Though accessibility options have spread in Türkiye for people with disabilities, from mass transportation to schools and workplaces, little people or those below the height of 1.3 meters (4.2 feet) are challenged by a lack of design in public spaces to address their problems. They also complain of discrimination in social life.

Uz, a 27-year-old businesswoman, sought treatment up until she was 18 but stopped when doctors found out that her growth hormones stopped functioning. She recalls how she faced her first challenge in primary school. “I had a desk taller than me and my teacher built a new one to my size. Other students were measuring their height every day and they would mock me because of my short stature. It was very worrying,” she told Anadolu Agency (AA). The mockery traumatized her for years and in high school, she was subject to the curious looks of classmates. “I had to answer their questions about my condition. People find others’ physical differences odd and mock them. I had to ignore it because I had a life to live. So, I ignored,” she said.

Challenges followed her into her professional life where she had to work in places, not suitable for little people. “I was seeing people giving me odd looks and sometimes laughing at me, thinking I was not noticing them,” she said. Outside work, hurdles increased. Uz gives an example of ATMs that cannot be reached easily by little people, or supermarket shelves. “In every aspect of life, I face hurdles but I have to cope with them,” she said.

Uz said some businesses started making adjustments for people like her or people with disabilities recently and hails it as “people empathizing with me.” However, she added, “But the situation is still not very good. I still see people around laughing at me. This could happen to you. Yes, we are different but that’s all.”

Ercan Kubaş, a theater actor, said he was always isolated by his teachers and classmates at school. For him, theater was a way to overcome it. “Only after I engaged in acting, I felt like I was loved by other people,” he said. Acting is also a way for Kubaş to show others that people with differences can accomplish their dreams just like others.