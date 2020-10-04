Cihan Altın, 31, a married man and father of one living in Turkey’s southwestern Muğla province, started to work as a bus driver in Muğla Metropolitan Municipality five years ago.

It was all going well until about two years after he started working when one of the passengers approached him and said: "Are you not the son of Orhan? Take TL 1,000 and give it to your father. We owe him for the coal we bought."

Surprised for a while, Altın stopped the bus and went after the passenger who got off after giving him the money.

"I think you confused me with someone," he said, but that did not work. The person who gave the money insisted, saying, "You are the son of coalman Orhan," and walked away.

Confused by the incident, Altın went home at the end of the shift and told his mother what had happened. Altın's curiosity intensified when his mother remained silent about what he had said. After a few days, Altın invited all his family and relatives to his home and once again explained what happened to him, and the truth that had been hidden from him for 24 years came to light.

Altın learned that the person he visits the grave of every week is not his father. Thereupon, Altın had the grave opened with a court order to have a DNA test and had a bone sample taken. As a result, Altın learned that he was not related by blood to Yaşar Yıldırım who was lying in the tomb.

After getting the test results Altın gathered his relatives again and asked who his real father was. Cihan Altın’s mother, Suzan Altın, then revealed that his father is the businessman Orhan Karaca.

Altın stated that his real father, Karaca, 59, who lives in the Ula district of Muğla, refused to accept him as his son.

"Before I took the case to the court, I talked to him once again and told him that I wanted to take his last name. But I was disappointed. After taking my mother's maiden name, I filed a lawsuit against my father in the Muğla Civil Court of First Instance for 'paternity' in May 2017. It turned out that Orhan Karaca is my biological father with a 99.99% probability. I won the case. After winning the case, I met with him once again. However, he did not accept me as his child again. He did not allow me to bear his surname. If he does not accept me as a child, I also will not accept him as a father, and then I sued him for compensation of TL 355,000 (around $45,600) for "not fulfilling his fatherhood duty," Altın explained.

The case was concluded in Altın’s favor as he won the case and received TL 351,000 (around $45,100) in compensation.

Altın said that even after this Karaca did not accept him as his son and offered about TL 400,000 with intermediaries so that he would give up the case and not take the father’s surname.

“I will donate all of the compensation to the Child Protection Agency. Also, if in the future I will have any kind of inheritance, I will donate it all without touching a single penny,” he said.

Altın noted that his only goal was to carry the surname of his real father, not his mother.