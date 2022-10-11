A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Türkiye's Osmaniye and was felt in nearby cities, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday.

The epicenter of the quake was the Düziçi district, at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), AFAD said.

No material damage or casualties have been reported following the quake.

Most of Türkiye is located on the Anatolian tectonic plate, which sits between two major plates, the Eurasian and African, and a minor one, the Arabian. As the larger African and Arabian plates shift Türkiye is being literally squeezed, while the Eurasian plate impedes any northward movement. Thus, Türkiye sits on several fault lines.