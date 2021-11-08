A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Turkey's central Konya province, the country's disaster authority announced on Monday.

The quake shook the Meram district of Konya province at 8.43 p.m. local time (5:43 p.m. GMT), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It occurred at a depth of 6.82 kilometers (4.2 miles) below the surface, it added.

No further details on casualties were provided.