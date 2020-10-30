An earthquake of 6.6-magnitude struck off the coast of Seferihisar in the western province of Izmir on Friday according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The tremors occurred in the Aegean Sea, at a depth of 16.5 kilometers but felt across Turkey’s third largest city and as far as Istanbul in the north.

The quake was strong enough to send people into the streets in panic in a country which has seen major earthquakes which killed thousands in the past.



Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said six buildings have been reported as collapsed in Izmir’s Bayraklı and Bornova districts. The minister also said minor damages were reported from surrounding provinces, including Uşak, Denizli, Manisa, Balıkesir, Aydın and Muğla.



Television footage and videos circulating o the social media showed people desperately removing the debris of some collapsed buildings to reach the people trapped under the rubble.

