As many nations worldwide contribute to the relief efforts in Türkiye, the Malaysian government sent medical teams and supplies to support Türkiye and Syria after a series of earthquakes struck the region, affecting 10 provinces.

On Saturday, a 40-ton shipment of medical supplies and a 38-person medical team arrived at Sabiha Gökçen Airport aboard two Airbus A-400 aircraft. The team comprises surgeons, ophthalmologists and pediatricians who will provide 24/7 health care and treatment in the earthquake zone for the next six weeks.

An additional 40 physicians from the Malaysian army arrived on Sunday and joined the relief efforts in the earthquake zone.

The Malaysian government also deployed a 75-person Special Disaster Relief and Rescue Team (SMART) on the first day of the earthquake. Currently, 142 experts from the Malaysian Disaster Management Authority (NADMA) and 108 military physicians are working in the field hospital established in Adıyaman, providing aid to earthquake victims.

The Malaysian government is collecting aid from its citizens, businesses, official institutions, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) through a disaster fund to support the relief efforts.

The Malaysian Consulate in Türkiye is working to ensure that aid is delivered to the affected regions effectively, by coordinating with relevant institutions, including Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, which Malaysia Airports Holding owns in Türkiye.