A man identified as H.K. turned himself in after fatally shooting his wife and three daughters in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Şırnak early Wednesday.

Security forces discovered the bodies of the man's wife and teenage daughters in the family's home in the İdil district after the suspect told police about the murders as he handed over his shotgun to officers at a nearby police station. The victims were shot in the head while they were asleep. The motive for the murders was unclear and an investigation is underway.