A man identified as H.K. turned himself in after fatally shooting his wife and three daughters in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Şırnak early Wednesday.
Security forces discovered the bodies of the man's wife and teenage daughters in the family's home in the İdil district after the suspect told police about the murders as he handed over his shotgun to officers at a nearby police station. The victims were shot in the head while they were asleep. The motive for the murders was unclear and an investigation is underway.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.