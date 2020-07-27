Turkey's coronavirus death toll on Monday increased to 5,630 with 17 new fatalities, while recoveries increased to 210,469 as 982 more patients recuperated from COVID-19, with 21 provinces reporting no patients in intensive care units.

Announcing the country's daily coronavirus figures on Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 919 new infections were found in 45,283 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of coronavirus cases to 227,019.

Koca said the number of patients in intensive care units increased in the last three days in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, central Konya, southern Gaziantep and eastern Diyarbakır provinces.

"In 21 provinces, we did not have any intensive care patients in the last three days," he said, adding the least increasing number of patients in intensive care units was registered in central Sivas, southwestern Isparta and Muğla, western Balıkesir and northeastern Bayburt provinces.

Since the normalization process started in June, Turkey has seen fewer drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly in the thousands. Although there has been no major increase in the number of new cases nor deaths, with thousands of people recovering each day, the country recently accelerated efforts to bring the situation under control.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 650,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 16.32 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 9.43 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.