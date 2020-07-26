Turkey reported 927 new coronavirus cases, while 1,010 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 209,487, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday.

"The number of new cases is on average for recent days. The gap between the number of recovered patients and the tally of new cases is close to that of yesterday,” Koca said on Twitter.

"Since the number of patients treated in intensive care units, intubated and in the high-risk group is approximately the same, the number of patients who have died is close to the ones in previous days," he added, citing Health Ministry data.

According to the minister, health care professionals have conducted more than 40,000 tests to diagnose COVID-19 infections since Saturday, raising the total count above 4.57 million.

The country's death toll from the COVID-19 rose to 5,613, with 17 new fatalities recorded Sunday.

Since July 3, the country has had fewer than 20,000 active cases.

The first coronavirus patients were reported in March in Turkey. Koca said earlier Sunday that Istanbul, the country's most populated city with more than 15 million people, accounted for more than half of COVID-19 related deaths – with some 46% of total cases in the metropolis.