Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll now stands at 19 as 1,192 new cases were registered on Wednesday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, speaking during a press conference, stated that total number of recoveries in the country has surpassed 175,000.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 506,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The U.S., Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 10.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries exceeding 5.26 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.