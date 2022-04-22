April 23 marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which was gifted to children by Turkey's founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk who believed that the future relies on the hope of younger generations. Our interview with UNICEF Turkey director on this special day for children offers eye-opening information for the well-being of children in the future.

Talking to Daily Sabah, UNICEF Representative to Turkey Regina De Dominicis called on all to work for peace everywhere and for every child.

An opening event accompanied by Turkish singer Hadise, Dec. 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Turkey)

Child labor and marriage

For more than 70 years, UNICEF has been operating in Turkey and the organization has witnessed remarkable progress, especially in the area of maternal and child health. Still, gaps and inequalities remain, and UNICEF continues to support systemic reforms, according to Dominicis. Children living in poverty, children with disabilities, those who get married as children, those who are involved in child labor, child refugees, those without parental care and those in trouble with the law are some of the most vulnerable categories.

Child marriage is a human rights violation. According to statistics, one in seven Turkish women and almost half of Syrian refugee women living in Turkey were married as children. UNICEF supports outreach to girls at risk, referrals and equal access to educational opportunities but also parenting programs and programs aiming at changing social behaviors in this respect.

Noting that the Turkish government has invested significant efforts to put an end to child labor in the last three decades, there are still gaps, she says. The situation has deteriorated due to the pandemic and the economic situation as poverty has risen and so has the pressure on children to work and contribute to the family's income.

UNICEF has seen this trend in other countries where child labor and to certain extent child marriage have been perceived as mitigating measures of poor households. UNICEF will continue supporting efforts to counter the issues and ensure that every child in Turkey is protected from performing any work that is likely to be harmful to the child's development.

Effects of COVID-19

The pandemic has affected children negatively on many fronts. It has kept millions of children out of school. As a result, there is a significant learning loss but also a negative impact on children’s development due to the lack of opportunities to engage with peers in sports, culture, play and other activities. The lack of equally distributed online learning opportunities, mental health issues, concern about their family members and the fear of rising poverty are also weighing on many.

It is estimated that 100 million more children have been plunged into poverty due to the pandemic. Increasing poverty could push an additional 9 million children into child labor by the end of this year, Dominicis says. Some have been victims of increased family violence and new worrisome forms of cybercrimes while spending most of their time online.

On a positive note, many have also discovered and learned new things, bonded more with parents and siblings, re-thought their habits to protect the planet, volunteered online and helped their communities and peers.

Two refugee siblings study at their home in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Turkey)

Climate change is a child rights crisis

Children are the least responsible for climate change and yet most adversely affected by its impact. In many parts of the world, children are facing multiple climate-related issues, such as severe drought and flooding, air pollution and water scarcity, malnutrition and disease. Almost every child on the planet is exposed to at least one of these climate and environmental hazards.

Raising awareness about climate change starting from early years and in schools is very effective. Environmental protection and the promotion of sustainable behaviors should be part of the curricula. It is equally important to develop “green” skills to accompany the transformation of our economies from grey to green. In this area, many kids lead and promote youth climate action, sustainable behaviors and and ecological citizenship among their peers.

An Inupiat girl named Amaia, 11, stands on an ice floe on a shore of the Arctic Ocean in Barrow, Alaska, U.S, July 1, 2016. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Turkey)

21st-century challenges

The impact of the digital revolution on children is an important challenge. More than one in three children globally are regular internet users, still, providing digital competencies to help them protect themselves is necessary, according to Dominicis.

The 21st-century labor market is changing quickly. We need to make sure that educational systems are also adapting to the new, digital world and providing every child with the skills needed in the future job markets.

This undated photo shows children in Şanlıurfa, Turkey. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Turkey)

War in Ukraine

Since the war started, UNICEF has partnered with national and local authorities to support Ukraine and the countries receiving Ukrainian refugees. They have provided children and families with emergency supplies containing blankets, winter clothes for children, hygiene kits, emergency cash assistance, as well as health care, child protection and education services, including psycho-social support.

Together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and local authorities, UNICEF has been establishing “Blue Dots” – safe places for families to rest at key border locations. At the Blue Dot hubs, every child is registered to protect them from violence and child trafficking. Also, Blue Dots provide families assistance on various issues. UNICEF will continue supporting these efforts and calling for an immediate cease-fire, as all children have the right to grow up in peace.

Refugee children in Turkey

Dominicis quoted 15-year-old Mohamed, whom she met recently. The oldest of three siblings, he has a passion for mathematics. Mohamed enrolled in school after arriving in Gaziantep from Syria. His education was interrupted for two years due to health challenges. He is now recovering, and thanks to the specialized learning support programs, he can continue his education. When she asked him what he wants to be when he grows up, he said an accountant, because he is good at math and so, he can get a job and improve the life of his family.

UNICEF officials visit children in Gaziantep, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Turkey)

She has heard many stories like Mohamed’s from young refugees who have faced extreme challenges but have not given up on their dreams. They want to grow up to be doctors to heal the sick, injured and traumatized children; engineers to rebuild their country; teachers to make all children grow up into adults who will always preserve peace. Many look forward to going back to their homeland; some want to stay in Turkey as growing up in this country has made them feel safe, and they called it home. Some want to travel further and explore the world while looking for the best place to be their home. She calls all to support them so that their dreams can come true.