People quarantined in northwestern Turkey, including Turkish nationals brought back to their country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, left heartfelt letters in the dormitories where they were held under isolation before being allowed to go home.

Upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey repatriated nearly 25,000 of the nation's citizens from 59 countries abroad ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Around 2,000 Turkish nationals who were brought back to the country were being held under quarantine in student dormitories across the northwestern province of Sakarya, along with police officers newly appointed to the province.

Dormitory staff found letters in the returnees' rooms, expressing their gratitude after they were allowed to leave following their final health checks.

'We were provided with everything we needed'

"I have to say one thing, we were provided with everything we needed during quarantine and more. The books they gave us were very valuable to me. They were not randomly chosen books," wrote Kübra Ateş, who came from the United Kingdom, in her letter.

She said she was happy to be home, and that the "safest place in the world is one's own country."

"I hope we all come out of this difficult situation soon. We're grateful for your services to us."

Tuğba Yavuz, who also left a letter, said she believed the pandemic would soon improve, and that this was what kept her going during quarantine. "Thank you for your hospitality, this country is grateful to you," she wrote in her letter.

'You are perfect'

Another returnee said Turkey proved its strength as a country once again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Turkey has done everything so its people feel safe. I would like to thank President Erdoğan, our ministers, and every last person who worked hard for our safety and security. You are simply perfect. The so-called developed countries have failed in their services to their people. We have had a really great stay, considering that we were under quarantine," he wrote.

Vahit Yılmaz, another returnee, left a note saying: "We thank you for everything. This was like home."

Others also expressed their gratitude for the services they received during quarantine.

Quarantiners give thanks with videos

Other returnees said thank you by making videos.

In Turkey's northwestern province Sinop, Halit Türker said he has been living abroad for 50 years and decided to come back to Turkey after the pandemic erupted.

Turker said in a video on social media, "I thank my country. They never abandoned us during such a hard time. All our requests and needs were provided for here. (...) I am proud of my country and president."

"Staff in this dormitory do everything they can to make sure we are content. Turkey is easily the best country in handling this crisis," said another quarantiner, Mustafa Pekuz, in a video.

Some 30,000 Turkish citizens are in quarantine after returning from abroad as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu said on Thursday.

A total of 29,284 citizens are under quarantine in dormitories across 76 provinces, said Kasapoğlu.

Kasapoğlu also said that 34,452 citizens were released from quarantine after completing the mandatory 14-day period.