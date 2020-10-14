Turkey will begin conducting a second round of random screening across the country to determine public immunity against the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.

The first round of random screenings conducted on around 150,000 people in June, found that 2.5 people per 1,000 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference after a weekly meeting with the country’s Coronavirus Science Board, Koca said the second round of tests will begin tomorrow and will include around the same number of people, as health experts hope to find out where the rate stands after four months.

The test involves taking blood samples from randomly selected individuals at their household to look for antibodies, which reveal whether a person had COVID-19 or not.

Speaking about case numbers in general, Koca said Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, has seen a 50% spike in coronavirus cases recently.

Upon a question from the press whether the spike in cases would prompt a fresh set of restrictions such as curfews or travel bans, the minister firmly said such moves were off the table for the time being, and explained that the increase was recorded in mostly asymptomatic cases and did not reflect the number of hospitalized patients.

“With every victory, we gain more ground in our fight against the outbreak, we get one step closer to returning to our old lives, we will overcome this,” Koca said.

The minister also said more than 40,000 health workers have contracted the coronavirus so far, with 107 of them dying of COVID-19.

Speaking about the two locally produced vaccines that completed clinical trials, Koca said the ministry had already announced last week that the human trials would start soon and the public would be informed of further developments.

But he also warned against placing too much hope on vaccines as well.

Warning that vaccines were not a one-stop solution to the pandemic, he once again urged everyone to continue practicing social distancing and using masks.