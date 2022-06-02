Unlike humans, horses need extra skills for law enforcement duties. For those serving in the mounted police of Antalya, it means training for missions on the beaches.

Before patrols in the eponymous beach of Konyaaltı district, a popular swimming spot for locals and foreign tourists in the Mediterranean Turkish province, horses undergo a noisy training session, complete with loungers and beach umbrellas placed across a training course.

Newest members of riot police, which employs them for better crowd management, have to be accustomed to sudden, loud noises that may irk fellow horses not working for law enforcement. Police officers hitting tin cans and drums get them prepared for a chaotic environment of a riot where officers may fire shots or rioters can respond in force. Eight police officers train six horses on the days they are not patrolling the beaches together in the summer while they are used in possible riot control cases at other times.

At some point during the training, a police officer lights up a flame near the horses to get them accustomed to this sudden outburst of light and noise. "This is for sports events," Hakkı Arslan, director of the local riot police branch, explains. Mounted police come in handy in crowded sports events where it is difficult to control unruly crowds who notoriously turn to flames to cause a commotion. "We have to walk them next to loungers and umbrellas too because they are not very familiar with such objects and may be disturbed when they come across them and in turn, may disturb beachgoers," he added.