Eastern Türkiye's Lake Van, the country's largest lake, is seeing increasingly receding shorelines due to a declining rate of precipitation and evaporation aggravated by higher temperatures.

Besides affecting the surrounding region, the severe drought has left exposed thousand-year-old stalagmites (microbialites) or "underwater fairy chimneys."

Stalagmites have appeared at many points on the shores of Lake Van, which experienced a decrease in water levels due to the decrease in precipitation and rapid evaporation.

While Professor Mustafa Akkuş of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University's Faculty of Fisheries warned that the drought's impact on the lake will only worsen.

The impacts of the drought are quite clear, not just in marshlands but also in Lake Van, according to Ayhan Şahna at the Regional Directorate of State Hydraulic Works.

"Now that we have looked at Lake Van's average for the past 10 years, we can see that there has been a 140-centimeter reduction," said Akkuş.

"The wind erosion gradually destroys the microorganisms that were exposed with the receding water and the exposed stalagmites can’t be shielded."

Microbialites can also be viewed underwater on the coasts of Erciş, Gevaş and Edremit. Their appearance has attracted the attention of nature lovers and photography enthusiasts, as well as scientists.

Experts studying the living microorganisms on stalagmites, some as large as 32.2 meters, fear they will disappear over time due to wind erosion and adverse weather conditions.

Şahna said Lake Van has been one of the places most affected by drought in recent years.

"The lake is gradually shrinking. We see the effects of drought very clearly. This situation is only worsening continues. We are hoping for some rain. Water is extremely valuable here. We need a good water management system to use our water efficiently," he said.

Akkuş said many new structures have emerged with the withdrawal of water at the lake.

He labeled the microbialites as one of Lake Van's biggest mysteries.

"There are calcium-rich freshwater outlets at the bottom of lake. These fresh waters begin to accumulate and precipitate in the lake with carbonate-rich waters. With this precipitation, some of the world's largest microbialites appear. Microbialites are also found in different lakes of the world . But these are over 30 meters tall," he added.

The depths of the lake resemble an open-air museum. These structures are ecologically very valuable. The 800,000-year-old history of Lake Van is hidden in these microbialites, which grow very slowly."

We know that even a centimeter of it is formed over hundreds or thousands of years. People who have not scuba-dived have not been able to see these structures until now, but in recent years, the lake has receded. Together, we see that many microbialites are exposed on the shores. It creates landscapes like cities made up of 'small skyscrapers'. The formation period of microbialites that come ashore is coming to an end because the microbialites that form the basis are the soda water of the lake and the fresh waters coming out of the lake floor.

Turkey Underwater Sports Federation Provincial Representative Serkan Ök stated that many nature lovers who want to see the microbialites dive into the lake every year said: "The sudden withdrawal of water causes the disappearance of microbialites. There has been a serious withdrawal in the last two years. This situation is both the underwater life and the largest lake in the lake. "It negatively affects the existence of these formations, which are of great value. Those exposed and exposed to the sun disappear and turn into a rocky structures. Even if the water rises again, the exposed ones will not live again. This situation upsets divers."

Büşra Güven Aşçıoğlu, who took nature photos, said, "Many of our friends came from outside the city to view these microbialites as it serves as a tourist attraction and grabs the attention of photography enthusiasts.