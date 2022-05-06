Although it appears from time to time off the coasts of Istanbul, the notorious sea snot or marine mucilage, which blanketed the Marmara Sea and choked marine life, is largely gone. After a cleaning campaign and new measures, the sea snot, which started flourishing around this time last year, disappeared.

Underwater images by researchers show the marine ecosystem now has enough room to survive, in the absence of the thick layer of mucilage. Waters that once appeared muddied, are clear enough for sponges and other organisms, like sea urchins, to thrive.

Professor Mustafa Sarı, an expert on mucilage and dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences at Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University, recently dived into the waters of Marmara, off the coast of the western province of Balıkesir, and took photos of underwater organisms appearing intact. During last year’s sea snot catastrophe, many had died. “I regularly dive into the Marmara with fellow scientists and from different spots to monitor the mucilage underwater. My last dive pleased me as I have seen there was no sign of dense mucilage down there,” he told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Friday. He noted that there was still low light transmittance and high turbidity underwater but seeing the sponges’ revival was “good news.”

He is still cautious about new waves of sea snot and noted that there were more than 10 different types of mucilage. “Last year, we had seen a mucilage resembling a spider’s web covering a large area. A few weeks ago, a creamy mucilage emerged in the Marmara Sea,” he said. Sarı said the number of fish was also increasing while seawater temperatures were rising. “We have a critical two or three weeks ahead. As long as the seawater temperature increases, there is always a possibility of new mucilage formation,” he warned. “Unfortunately, it is possible to see mucilage in the coming years as well and we have to strictly adhere to protection plans for the Marmara Sea,” he said. He was referring to a series of steps implemented by the government last year after consultations with academics and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), for the preservation of Marmara against pollution and other harmful factors.

The Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change had launched a campaign on June 8, 2021, to fight sea snot. In a matter of weeks, 11,129 cubic meters (393,017 cubic feet) of sea snot were cleaned from 622 locations across Marmara, with crews working around the clock. Overall, the presence of mucilage ended in an area covering 10,292 hectares (25,432 acres).

The government also set up a Coordination and Science Board, which brought together experts from different public agencies as well as academics, for a more efficient struggle against sea snot. The Marmara Sea was designated as a “Special Environmental Protection Area.” These efforts were followed by a 22-point Marmara Sea action plan and the release of an integrated strategic plan for the preservation of the sea, through better waste management and prevention of maritime garbage.

The ministry also launched around-the-clock monitoring of wastewater treatment facilities discharging waste into the sea and increased the number of monitoring stations across the region for maritime pollution to 150 from 91.

Authorities employ remote sensors, satellite and early warning systems, as well as drones and radars for efficient inspection of the sea while waste discharge was significantly limited.

A revision is also underway for the pollution load from wastewater treatment facilities to the Marmara Sea, while the government issued regulations for maintenance of facilities to curb the discharge. Elsewhere, the ministry conducted 57,000 inspections of various facilities, including factories, as well as maritime vehicles, against pollution of the Marmara Sea and issued fines totaling TL 350 million ($23.43 million) while 168 facilities that polluted the sea were shut down. In the coming months, Turkey plans to increase fines for people and facilities polluting the sea.