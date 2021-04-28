One of the three submarines that were lowered into the Black Sea by Nazi Germany to gain superiority over the Soviet Union during the Second World War and sunk since they were not allowed to pass through the straits were found after 75 years in northwestern Turkey.

3 submarines from the 6 submarine fleet that Nazis landed in the Black Sea via Romania to attack the ships of the Soviet Union during the Second World War were sunk in Turkish waters after the war was over.

Traces of the U23 Submarine were found off the coast of Kandıra district of Kocaeli 75 years later after 2 years of research process.

U23 Submarine was sunk on September 9, 1944 and detected by TCG Akın, a submarine rescue ship belonged to Turkish Naval Forces Command, with a solar camera in 2019. Two years after the detection, the ship was pictured in April 2021.

The divers found the submarine on the sand floor at a point about 2 miles from the beach, 36 meters below the water and recorded it with underwater cameras. The fact that all the parts of the submarine, up to the gun and periscope, stood unbroken, attracted the attention of local and foreign divers.

U20, one of the three submarines lying on the shores of Turkey, was found 2 miles off the coast of Sakarya's Karasu district by TCG Kurtaran rescue ship of the Turkish Naval Forces, in 1994. U19 is waiting to be discovered somewhere off the coast of Zonguldak Ereğli, the Northern Turkey.

The other 3 submarines in the fleet, U9, U18 and U24, were destroyed by the Soviet army in 1944.