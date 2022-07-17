Officials are investigating a bizarre incident in the southern Turkish province of Mersin after a lone tree at a square was found dried up. The initial findings showed someone drilled the trunk of the rubber tree and poured a substance, most likely a harmful acid, through the holes.

The blossomed tree, planted at Özgecan Aslan Peace Square in the Mediterranean province’s Yenişehir district some 50 years ago, was the symbol of the area. In a few days, it lost its leaves and branches, and started crumbling. The local forestry service investigated and discovered nine holes on the trunk of the tree, each about 1 centimeter (0.39 inches) wide. They did not find any disease affecting the tree, which was discolored after the incident. On Sunday, workers felled the dried branches and leaves while authorities are checking footage from nearby security cameras for the culprit.