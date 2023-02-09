A note written by little Asrın together with the money she sent from her piggy bank touched those who saw it.

Calling out to the earthquake survivors and inviting them to her home, little Asrın wrote in her note, "My name is Asrın, I live in Aydın. I go to the 1-F class. I love you very much. You are not alone. I am sending you money from my piggy bank. If your house is destroyed, do not be sad, do not get cold. Come to my house and you can also go to my school."

"This note that came during our aid campaign warmed all hearts. You are great my Türkiye for giving birth to such heroes, and thanked little Asrın and citizens for their sensitivity."