The Turkish National Police said 3,594 suspects were captured in counter-narcotics operations in 77 provinces of Türkiye over the last week. Police also seized 384 kilograms (846.58 pounds) of marijuana, 242 kilograms of cocaine, 110 kilograms of heroin, 34 kilograms of methamphetamine, 484,000 Captagon and 305,000 ecstasy pills in operations, along with other types of drugs in lesser amounts.

As a country located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Türkiye fights an uphill battle to prevent international drug smuggling, while also looking to curb domestic drug use.