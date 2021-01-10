A 900-year-old church in northwestern Turkey's Bursa became the latest victim of illegal treasure hunters, as fortune seekers caused significant damage to the historic building and relics inside during reckless excavations.

Named after the priest that commissioned its construction in the 1100s, the Aya Yani church in Mudanya district was placed under preservation and closed to the public after the local Greek population left decades ago.

These days, however, the church lies nearly in ruins after aspiring Indiana Jones-imitators defiled the ancient place of worship by digging tunnels and smashing urns in the false hope ancient treasure was hidden inside the building.

"They come here to find treasure. They break urns and pots hoping to find gold. It is like a warzone inside. It's really a sad scene," local guide Kadri Uyanık told Demirören News Agency (DHA).

While the church was placed under protection, it was also neglected for a long time, causing it to decay and raising fears of collapse.

Turkey's rich legacy of civilizations attracts amateur and professional treasure hunters despite security measures. Historical sites and areas, believed to contain "treasures" from past civilizations are often raided illegally, causing damage to the sites.

Uyanık urged the authorities to find the perpetrators and do more to protect the country's countless historical sites.