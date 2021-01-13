Turkey's Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) on Wednesday approved the emergency use of Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac's coronavirus vaccine for use in the country.

The approval came after a 14-day testing period, which began when the first shipment of the vaccine, containing 3 million doses, arrived in the country on Dec. 30.

The samples of the vaccine "CoronaVac," developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, were tested in accordance with the routine quality control processes applied all over the world, the Ministry of Health previously said in a statement.

Analyses were conducted to check the expected quality, effectiveness and reliability of the vaccine when it is stored and applied under conditions defined by the company throughout its shelf life.

Health care staff and nursing homes will be the first to receive the vaccines, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The vaccine will be administered by the Health Ministry's COVID-19 vaccine application units, which will be established in family health centers as well as in private and university hospitals, according to the Health Services Directorate.

Those who want be vaccinated will apply to these units for an appointment.