The largest narcotics operation in the history of modern Turkey has taken place in cooperation with nine countries, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday.

Some 67 out of 94 suspects were detained in “Operation Swamp,” according to the minister.

He noted that the operation has been planned for around a year and targets narcotics and narcotics-related funds.

Nine countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Chile, Ecuador and Brazil cooperated in the operation.

“The organization has two top bosses, one of whom is in Brazil and the other is in the Netherlands and is sought with a 26-year-old Interpol Red Notice,” Soylu said, adding that he personally came to the Anti-Narcotics Crimes Department to follow the developments in the morning.